SECAF visit to McConnell

Col. Richard Tanner, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, greets Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, as U.S. Rep. Ron Estes greets U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, upon their arrival June 10, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Barrett visited Team McConnell to interact with Airmen and receive a comprehensive KC-46A Pegasus immersion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

