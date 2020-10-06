Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 2 of 5]

    SECAF visit to McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Richard Tanner, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, greets Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, as U.S. Rep. Ron Estes greets U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, upon their arrival June 10, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Barrett visited Team McConnell to interact with Airmen and receive a comprehensive KC-46A Pegasus immersion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 12:59
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
