Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran praise Tech. Sgt. Nathan A. Zachary, 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of cargo movement, on his accomplishment of 22nd Mission Support Group Superior Performer June 10, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Zachary was recognized as a superior performer for managing logistics for a presidential support mission and leading cargo movements that processed 2,600 assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 12:59 Photo ID: 6243849 VIRIN: 200610-F-AD239-0074 Resolution: 3916x2614 Size: 651.14 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.