SECAF visit to McConnell

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran praise Tech. Sgt. Nathan A. Zachary, 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of cargo movement, on his accomplishment of 22nd Mission Support Group Superior Performer June 10, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Zachary was recognized as a superior performer for managing logistics for a presidential support mission and leading cargo movements that processed 2,600 assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6243849
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-AD239-0074
|Resolution:
|3916x2614
|Size:
|651.14 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
