    SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 1 of 5]

    SECAF visit to McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran praise Tech. Sgt. Nathan A. Zachary, 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of cargo movement, on his accomplishment of 22nd Mission Support Group Superior Performer June 10, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Zachary was recognized as a superior performer for managing logistics for a presidential support mission and leading cargo movements that processed 2,600 assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

