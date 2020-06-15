GAFB, community solidifies shared educational enhancement

U.S. Air Force Col Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, President of Howard College Dr. Cheryl Sparks, Superintendent of San Angelo Independent School District Dr. Carl Dethloff, Interim President of Angelo State University Mrs. Angie Wright, and Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th Training Group commander, attend a video conference to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, which establishes a Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2020. With health and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the virtual signing of the MOU officially solidified several years of previous partnerships and cooperation between the 17th TRG, ASU, Howard College and SAISD. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

