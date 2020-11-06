GAFB, community solidifies shared educational enhancement

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th Training Group commander, discusses with virtually present Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, and local community members the talking points to the Memorandum of Understanding in the Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2020. The MOU established a shared center for faculty development and enhancement of student engagement between the city of San Angelo and GAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman)

