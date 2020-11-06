U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th Training Group commander, physically signs a Memorandum of Understanding, which creates the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence for shared professional development between the San Angelo community and members of Goodfellow, during a video call conference in the Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2020. Per the National Defense Strategy, the facility’s development was a multi-level collaboration to build lifelong learners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman)
This work, GAFB, community solidifies shared educational enhancement [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GAFB, community solidifies shared educational enhancement
