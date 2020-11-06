Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GAFB, community solidifies shared educational enhancement

    GAFB, community solidifies shared educational enhancement

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th Training Group commander, physically signs a Memorandum of Understanding, which creates the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence for shared professional development between the San Angelo community and members of Goodfellow, during a video call conference in the Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2020. Per the National Defense Strategy, the facility’s development was a multi-level collaboration to build lifelong learners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman)

    This work, GAFB, community solidifies shared educational enhancement [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

