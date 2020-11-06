GAFB, community solidifies shared educational enhancement

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th Training Group commander, shows the virtually present Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, the Memorandum of Understanding before signing it into effect in the Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 11, 2020. This MOU officially solidified several years of previous partnerships and cooperation between the 17 Training Group and Angelo State University, Howard College, San Angelo Independent School District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman)

