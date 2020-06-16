Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland bmt [Image 4 of 6]

    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland bmt

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chief Master Sgt. Ramón "CZ" Colón-López (left) and Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper (right), is briefed by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos (center), 2nd Air Force commander, during a tour of the Pfingston Reception Center June 16, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Esper met with AETC leaders to see firsthand how Basic Military Training is fighting through COVID-19 with health protection measures in place and adapting operations to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance. The visit also allowed him to witness how a citizen becomes an Airman during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

