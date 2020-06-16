Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper (center) poses for a group photo with Noncommissioned Officers and Company Grade Officers during a tour of the Pfingston Reception Center June 16, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Esper met with AETC leaders to see firsthand how Basic Military Training is fighting through COVID-19 with health protection measures in place and adapting operations to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance. The visit also allowed him to witness how a citizen becomes an Airman during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:21 Photo ID: 6242922 VIRIN: 200616-F-GY993-019 Resolution: 7317x4878 Size: 25.24 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT [Image 6 of 6], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.