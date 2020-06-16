SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland bmt

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Geoffrey Wadsworth (center), 737th Training Support Squadron military training instructor, briefs Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper (left) during a tour of the Pfingston Reception Center June 16, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Esper met with AETC leaders to see firsthand how Basic Military Training is fighting through COVID-19 with health protection measures in place and adapting operations to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance. The visit also allowed him to witness how a citizen becomes an Airman during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6242918
|VIRIN:
|200616-F-GY993-024
|Resolution:
|7250x4833
|Size:
|28.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
