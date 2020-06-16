Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT [Image 5 of 6]

    SECDEF visits JBSA-Lackland BMT

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper (center) meets with Noncommissioned Officers and Company Grade Officers for a working lunch during a tour of the Pfingston Reception Center June 16, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Esper met with AETC leaders to see firsthand how Basic Military Training is fighting through COVID-19 with health protection measures in place and adapting operations to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance. The visit also allowed him to witness how a citizen becomes an Airman during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:21
