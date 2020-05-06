Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd OSS change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    2nd OSS change of command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David Gordon, left, 2nd Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Albert Esposito, right, outgoing 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander, applaud Lt. Col. Roy Rhinehart, incoming 2nd OSS commander, after officially assuming command of the 2nd OSS at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 5, 2020. Rhinehart assumed command of the squadron after serving as the 96th Bomb Squadron director of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 12:37
    Photo ID: 6242618
    VIRIN: 200605-F-DQ193-2095
    Resolution: 3748x2108
    Size: 773 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd OSS change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd OSS change of command
    2nd OSS change of command
    2nd OSS change of command
    2nd OSS change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    barksdale
    change of command
    Air Power
    AFGSC
    operational support squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd OSS
    8th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT