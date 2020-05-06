Col. David Gordon, left, 2nd Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Albert Esposito, right, outgoing 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander, applaud Lt. Col. Roy Rhinehart, incoming 2nd OSS commander, after officially assuming command of the 2nd OSS at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 5, 2020. Rhinehart assumed command of the squadron after serving as the 96th Bomb Squadron director of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 12:37
|Photo ID:
|6242618
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-DQ193-2095
|Resolution:
|3748x2108
|Size:
|773 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd OSS change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT