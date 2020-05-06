Col. David Gordon, 2nd Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Roy Rhinehart, incoming 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 5, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 12:37
|Photo ID:
|6242617
|VIRIN:
|200605-F-DQ193-2091
|Resolution:
|2460x1384
|Size:
|332.25 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd OSS change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT