Col. David Gordon, 2nd Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Roy Rhinehart, incoming 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 5, 2020. The passing of a squadron’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 12:37 Photo ID: 6242617 VIRIN: 200605-F-DQ193-2091 Resolution: 2460x1384 Size: 332.25 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd OSS change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.