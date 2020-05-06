Lt. Col. Albert Esposito, left, outgoing 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Roy Rhinehart, right, incoming 2nd OSS commander, listen to Col. David Gordon, 2nd Operations Group commander, speak during the 2nd OSS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 5, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright)

