NEXCOM Recognizes, Honors Sailors of the Year

On June 15, 2020, NEX Lemoore, Calif., General Manager, Cathie Reihl, honored Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Kimber N. Dominguez, Navy Shore Sailor of the Year, at a small ceremony at NEX Lemoore, Calif. Since 1993, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has honored the Sailors of the Year by fitting them with their first khaki uniform as well as presenting them other vendor provided items including a NEX gift card and a personalized Wheaties cereal box. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

