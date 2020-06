NEXCOM Recognizes, Honors Sailors of the Year

Master Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Lucas Brown, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Lemoore, Calif., and Command Master Chief Robert D. Beachy, Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., attend the 2019 Sailor of the Year at a small ceremony at NEX Lemoore for the Navy Shore Sailor of the Year, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Kimber N. Dominguez. Since 1993, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has honored the Sailors of the Year by fitting them with their first khaki uniform as well as presenting them other vendor provided items including a NEX gift card and a personalized Wheaties cereal box. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

