    NEXCOM Recognizes, Honors Sailors of the Year [Image 2 of 4]

    NEXCOM Recognizes, Honors Sailors of the Year

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    On June 15, 2020, NEX Lemoore, Calif., General Manager, Cathie Reihl, honored Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Kimber N. Dominguez, Navy Shore Sailor of the Year, at a small ceremony at NEX Lemoore, Calif. Since 1993, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has honored the Sailors of the Year by fitting them with their first khaki uniform as well as presenting them other vendor provided items including a NEX gift card and a personalized Wheaties cereal box. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 11:07
    Photo ID: 6242528
    VIRIN: 200615-N-QY289-0002
    Resolution: 1600x1064
    Size: 451.37 KB
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEXCOM Recognizes, Honors Sailors of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Lemoore
    NEXCOM
    Navy Exchange Service Command

