314th AW commander takes final flight

Col. Stephen Hodge, 314th Airlift Wing commander, taxis in from his final C-130J Super Hercules sortie as commander of the wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2020. The 314th AW is the nation's tactical airlift "Center of Excellence" and trains C-130 aircrew members from the Department of Defense, Coast Guard and 47 partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)

