314th AW commander takes final flight

Col. Stephen Hodge, 314th Airlift Wing commander, pilots his final C-130J Super Hercules sortie as commander of the wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2020. Hodge is a command pilot with 3,500 hours of flight time, primarily in the C-130. He led missions during Operations Joint Endeavor, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)
