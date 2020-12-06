Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th AW commander takes final flight

    314th AW commander takes final flight

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Stephen Hodge, 314th Airlift Wing commander, pilots his final C-130J Super Hercules sortie as commander of the wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2020. Hodge is a command pilot with 3,500 hours of flight time, primarily in the C-130. He led missions during Operations Joint Endeavor, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 314th AW commander takes final flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J
    LRAFB
    314th AW

