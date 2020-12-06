Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th AW commander takes final flight [Image 2 of 5]

    314th AW commander takes final flight

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Stephen Hodge, 314th Airlift Wing commander, taxis in from his final C-130J Super Hercules sortie as commander of the wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2020. The 314th AW is the nation's tactical airlift "Center of Excellence" and trains C-130 aircrew members from the Department of Defense, Coast Guard and 47 partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    C-130J
    LRAFB
    314th AW

