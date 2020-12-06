314th AW commander takes final flight

Col. Stephen Hodge, 314th Airlift Wing commander, gets a bucket of water dumped on him while exiting a C-130J Super Hercules upon completing his final flight as commander of the wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2020. Hodge is a command pilot with 3,500 hours of flight time, primarily in the C-130. He led missions during Operations Joint Endeavor, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)
