200616-N-JO245-1067 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 16, 2020) Capt. Greg Smith,

commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, speaks during a

commemoration ceremony celebrating the opening of Naval Medical Readiness

and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain's new health clinic onboard Naval Support

Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and

responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe,

Africa, Central's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and

family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin

Yarborough/Released)

Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain Health Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony by PO1 Justin Yarborough