200616-N-JO245-1067 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 16, 2020) Capt. Greg Smith,
commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, speaks during a
commemoration ceremony celebrating the opening of Naval Medical Readiness
and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain's new health clinic onboard Naval Support
Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and
responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe,
Africa, Central's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and
family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin
Yarborough/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6242448
|VIRIN:
|200616-N-JO245-1067
|Resolution:
|3332x2380
|Size:
|840.17 KB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain Health Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
