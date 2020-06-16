Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain Health Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

200616-N-JO245-1126 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 16, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rami Ghattas, right, gives a tour to Command Master Chief Michael Latimer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, during a commemoration ceremony celebrating the opening of Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain’s new health clinic onboard NSA Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

