Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain Health Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

200616-N-JO245-1055 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 16, 2020) Capt. Richard Zeber, officer-in-charge, Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain, speaks during a commemoration ceremony celebrating the opening of NMRTU’s new health clinic onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

