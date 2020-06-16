Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain Health Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

200616-N-JO245-1023 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 16, 2020) Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center, cuts a ribbon to commemorate the opening of Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain’s new health clinic with Capt. Richard Zeber, officer-in-charge, NMRTU, and Capt. Greg Smith, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

