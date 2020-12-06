USARCENT Paralegals Compete for Best Paralegal of the Quarter Title

U.S. Army Spc. Shalonte Branham, assigned to the 54th Signal Battalion, takes a written examination in the CENTCOM area of operation, June 12, 2020. Soldiers of Task Force Spartan were competing in the Paralegal of the 3rd Quarter competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

