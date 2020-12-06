USARCENT Paralegals Compete for Best Paralegal of the Quarter Title

U.S. Army Soldiers, paralegals with Task Force Spartan, take part in a Formal Board for the Paralegal of the 3rd Quarter Competition in the Central Command Area of Operation, June 13, 2020. Junior enlisted Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers of Task Force Spartan were competing in a series of events to demonstrate who was the most proficient in their field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
