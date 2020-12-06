U.S. Army Soldiers, paralegals with Task Force Spartan, grade exams for the Paralegal of the 3rd Quarter Competition in the Central Command Area of Operation, June 13, 2020. Junior enlisted Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers of Task Force Spartan were competing in a series of events to demonstrate who was the most proficient in their field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 09:22 Photo ID: 6242428 VIRIN: 200612-Z-DP681-1034 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.21 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARCENT Paralegals Compete for Best Paralegal of the Quarter Title [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.