    USARCENT Paralegals Compete for Best Paralegal of the Quarter Title [Image 1 of 5]

    USARCENT Paralegals Compete for Best Paralegal of the Quarter Title

    KUWAIT

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Pfc. Kadeem Garson, assigned to the 106th Signal Brigade, under Task Force Spartan, takes a typing test in the Central Command Area of Operation, June 13, 2020. Garson was participating in the Paralegal of the 3rd Quarter Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 09:22
    Photo ID: 6242414
    VIRIN: 200612-Z-DP681-1008
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Paralegals Compete for Best Paralegal of the Quarter Title [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    JAG
    Exam
    Paralegal
    Spartan
    Law
    Competition
    Deployment

