    Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4]

    Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19

    ELY, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Spc. Keith Davis with Task Force Med processes a test sample at the rural community based collection site, Friday, June 12, 2020 in Ely, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:57
    VIRIN: 200612-Z-ZF206-001
    Location: ELY, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID19NationalGuard

