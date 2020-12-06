Spc. Keith Davis with Task Force Med processes a test sample at the rural community based collection site, Friday, June 12, 2020 in Ely, Nevada.
This work, Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19
