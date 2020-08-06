Senior Airman Bryan Reyes with Task Force Med processes sample collections at the Texas Station Casino in response to COVID-19, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Las Vegas Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:58
|Photo ID:
|6241987
|VIRIN:
|200609-Z-ZF206-004
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19
