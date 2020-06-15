Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19

LAS VEGAS - In early spring, thousands of Nevada Army Guard Soldiers answered the call to serve during our Nations fight against COVID-19.



The response mission has been the largest state activation in Nevada Guard history. The highest number of Guardsmen activated hit 1,151 at the height of the call up. Currently, there are still over 900 Nevada Guard Soldiers and Airmen on active duty, according to staff reports.



In April Soldiers with Task Force 17 started assisting the Southern Nevada Health District with warehouse operations in the valley. For security reasons, the main hub was at an undisclosed location.



Steve Kramer is a field coordinator with SNHD and is no stranger to emergency preparedness. He also spent nearly 27 years as a paramedic before sliding into his current role with the district.



“This warehouse was acquired for the receiving of managed inventory from the CDC as part of the strategic national stock pile.” Kramer said. “The office of public health preparedness continually plans for and exercises to ensure we are ready to respond to an incident, such as pandemic and biological type outbreaks.”



In April, Task Force 17 Soldiers geared up and distributed personal protective equipment to healthcare partners in response to the pandemic. Over 200,000 N95 masks, 260,000 gowns, 600,000 non-N95 masks, and 14,000 face shields were delivered to 22 different facilities throughout the day. One of the shipments went out to Pahrump and another was sent to Boulder City.



Spc. Karim Arafa with TF17 spoke about how the medical partners reacted when the trucks rolled up. “They were really excited we were there to help!” Arafa stated.



In late March, Task Force Med began Community Based Collection Site operations and assisted medical staff in testing patients for COVID-19. The unit initially started at the University of Nevada School of Medicine, but local health care partners soon realized the need for Guard expertise and their mission expanded.



Dr. Elissa Palmer, Professor and Chair of Family Medicine at the UNLV School of Medicine commented, “I just think it's an amazing collaboration with the Guard. We learn more efficient ways of doing things together.”



During the months of May and June, dozens of sites popped up throughout Las Vegas, and work with SNHD continued. From The Orleans to Texas Station, local casinos have opened their parking lots to support their local communities. Over 182,000 residents have been tested thus far, according to SNHD staff reports.



Currently, dozens of CBCS are still slated to continue operations throughout the valley and even rural counties throughout the state have requested our brave men and women to help.



Kramer elaborated about working with the Nevada Guard during this pandemic. “The skill sets for the individuals here are right on level with our operational and logistical needs; so it’s easier to work together on fulfilling the operation requirements.” He said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 17:57 Story ID: 372181 Location: LAS VEGAS , NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19, by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.