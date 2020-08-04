Steven Kramer (left) from the Office of Public Health Preparedness with the Southern Nevada Health District and Assistant Chief Larry Haydu plan for emergency shipments to be delivered, Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:58
|Photo ID:
|6241971
|VIRIN:
|200414-Z-ZF206-0004
|Resolution:
|3274x2245
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Guard works alongside the Southern Nevada Health District in fight against COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT