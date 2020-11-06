309th Aircraft Maintenance Group welcomes new Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Boring, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group (AMXG) commander, salutes U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. C McCauley von Hoffman, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, as he assumes command of the 309th AMXG during the 309th AMXG assumption of command ceremony, June 11, 2020, on Hill Air Force Base. The primary purpose of a change of command ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formality of command change and learn more about their new leader’s goals and priorities for the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble)

