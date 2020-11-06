Aircraft assigned to maintenance at the Ogden Air logistics are parked in formation outside of a Hangar during the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group assumption of command ceremony, June 11, 2020, on Hill Air Force Base. The 309th AMXG is responsible for delivering depot repair, overhaul, modification and maintenance support to major weapon systems, including the C-130, F-16, F-22, T-38, F-35, and A-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6241668
|VIRIN:
|200611-F-PG806-1017
|Resolution:
|7748x4358
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group welcomes new Commander [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
309th Aircraft Maintenance Group welcomes new Commander
LEAVE A COMMENT