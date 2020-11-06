Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    309th Aircraft Maintenance Group welcomes new Commander [Image 3 of 5]

    309th Aircraft Maintenance Group welcomes new Commander

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Boring, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group (AMXG) commander, listens as U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. C McCauley von Hoffman, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, speaks at the 309th AMXG assumption of command ceremony, June 11, 2020, on Hill Air Force Base. Boring assumed command of the 309th after an assignment as commander of the 31st Maintenance Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble)

