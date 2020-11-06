309th Aircraft Maintenance Group welcomes new Commander

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Boring, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group (AMXG) commander,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Boring, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group (AMXG) commander, speaks at the 309th AMXG assumption of command ceremony, June 11, 2020, on Hill Air Force Base. Boring assumed command of the 309th after an assignment as commander of the 31st Maintenance Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Boring assumed command of the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group (AMXG) on June 11, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



The primary purpose of a change of command ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formality of command change and who the next leader taking them into battle will be. Brig. Gen. C McCauley von Hoffman, commander, Ogden Air Logistics Complex (ALC), presided over the change of command ceremony and spoke of the great expertise that Boring is bringing to the group, touching on his Air Force career and different aircraft he has worked on as a maintenance officer.



“He has experience in bomber and ISR platforms, and has served in leadership positions for many aircraft we work on here at Ogden ALC,” said von Hoffman. “He has graduated from and instructed at the Air Force’s premiere maintenance and logistics training venue—Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Officer School.”



Boring is ready for his second stint with the ALC and to continue providing our nation with safe and reliable readiness for the future; his first being the A-10 deputy branch chief as a Captain. The 309th AMXG is responsible for maintenance on aircraft from various branches of service including the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps C-130J Hercules, and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning ll, F-16 Fighting Falcon, T-38 Talon and A-10 Thunderbolt ll, which are used globally.



“I look forward to working with the entire Depot team to continue the exceptional work our team has been putting forward to deliver quality aircraft to our warfighters,” said Boring. “Having just come from being one of the warfighters, I understand the importance firsthand and the difference that it’s making not only in the European theater, but around the globe.”



Boring touched on his desire to help achieve the goals of the ALC and importance of training Airmen as experts in their field.



“It doesn’t matter whether you wear this uniform, or a suit or coveralls to work,” said Boring. “Those exceptional Americans do exceptional things because we take the time to develop them.”



Boring stressed the importance of becoming a learning organization, one that inspires trust, teamwork, and accountability. He also added that innovation should be rewarded for those taking a chance at the right level, and thanked his new teammates for the mission they complete on a daily basis.



“I am very proud and humbled to be here, and am very proud of what this organization has done for our warfighters, our country and our allies,” said Boring. “Everyone that comes to work every day should be proud to walk through that gate, I know I am.”