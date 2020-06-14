Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Full Honors Wreath Laying ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Army Full Honors Wreath Laying ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Perkins 

    Army Photo

    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville stands after participating in an Army Full Honors Wreath Laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., June 14, 2020. U. S. Army Brig. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region was the official host for the wreath-laying ceremony, celebrating the Army’s 245th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Perkins)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 13:54
    Photo ID: 6241637
    VIRIN: 200614-A-UE916-1178
    Resolution: 3368x5052
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Full Honors Wreath Laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Zachery Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

