Secretary of the U.S. Army Ryan D. McCarthy, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville and Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael A. Grinston pose for a photo before participating in an Army Full Honors Wreath Laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., June 14, 2020. U. S. Army Brig. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region was the official host for the wreath-laying ceremony, celebrating the Army’s 245th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Perkins)

