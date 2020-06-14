Army Full Honors Wreath Laying ceremony

U.S. Army service members participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., June 14, 2020. Secretary of the U.S. Army Ryan D. McCarthy, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville and Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael A. Grinston laid the wreath to honor the Army's 245th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Perkins)

Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020