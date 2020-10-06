A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), onloads Department of Defense personnel in Somalia, June 10, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 07:07 Photo ID: 6241115 VIRIN: 200610-F-SN152-0062 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 672.08 KB Location: SO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.