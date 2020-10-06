A U.S. Army soldier assigned to Site Security Team Task Force Guardian, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, provides security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) in Somalia, June 10, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 07:07 Photo ID: 6241112 VIRIN: 200610-F-SN152-0028 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 1.47 MB Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, SO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.