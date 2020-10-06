A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), onloads Department of Defense personnel in Somalia, June 10, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 07:07
|Photo ID:
|6241113
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-SN152-0049
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT