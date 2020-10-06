Senior Master Sgt. Jerimiah Yurick, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, loads cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules in Somalia, June 10, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 07:07
|Photo ID:
|6241118
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-SN152-0073
|Resolution:
|4006x2727
|Size:
|873.58 KB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT