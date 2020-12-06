Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadet Alyssa Skorich sanitizes a voting station at the Anthony Stratton Building in Lawrenceburg, Ky., June 12, 2020. Skorich, a student at Eastern Kentucky University assigned to the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion in Harrodsburg, Ky., is part of the Kentucky Guard’s effort to assist the state’s on-going response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 09:07
|Photo ID:
|6240679
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-LY144-806
|Resolution:
|3607x2778
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|LAWRENCEBURG, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cassandra Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT