Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic

Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadet Alyssa Skorich sanitizes a voting station at the Anthony Stratton Building in Lawrenceburg, Ky., June 12, 2020. Skorich, a student at Eastern Kentucky University assigned to the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion in Harrodsburg, Ky., is part of the Kentucky Guard’s effort to assist the state’s on-going response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Location: LAWRENCEBURG, KY, US