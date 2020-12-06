Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic [Image 3 of 3]

    Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic

    LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Capt. Cassandra Mullins 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadet Alyssa Skorich sanitizes a voting station at the Anthony Stratton Building in Lawrenceburg, Ky., June 12, 2020. Skorich, a student at Eastern Kentucky University assigned to the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion in Harrodsburg, Ky., is part of the Kentucky Guard’s effort to assist the state’s on-going response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 09:07
    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    Election Support

