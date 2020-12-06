Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic [Image 2 of 3]

    Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic

    LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Capt. Cassandra Mullins 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Two David Cureton directs traffic through a drive-through voting station in Lawrenceburg, Ky on June 12, 2020. Guard members, who will serve in civilian clothes and not in uniform, will perform non-election officer duties including setting up and cleaning poll locations, as well as assisting with traffic, parking and crowd control.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 09:07
    Photo ID: 6240678
    VIRIN: 200612-A-LY144-689
    Resolution: 2900x2669
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: LAWRENCEBURG, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cassandra Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic
    Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic
    Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    Election Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT