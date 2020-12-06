Kentucky National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Two David Cureton directs traffic through a drive-through voting station in Lawrenceburg, Ky on June 12, 2020. Guard members, who will serve in civilian clothes and not in uniform, will perform non-election officer duties including setting up and cleaning poll locations, as well as assisting with traffic, parking and crowd control.
|06.12.2020
|06.14.2020 09:07
|6240678
|200612-A-LY144-689
|2900x2669
|2.19 MB
|LAWRENCEBURG, KY, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cassandra Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic
