An Anderson County voter gives a thumbs-up to Kentucky National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Two David Cureton as Cureton directs traffic on June 12, 2020, through a drive-through voting station in Lawrenceburg, Ky. The Kentucky National Guard is assisting at polling locations around Kentucky, as part of the state’s on-going response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 09:07
|Photo ID:
|6240677
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-LY144-581
|Resolution:
|2561x1716
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|LAWRENCEBURG, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cassandra Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT