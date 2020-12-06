Ky. Guard to Assist with June 23 Primary Election amid COVID pandemic

An Anderson County voter gives a thumbs-up to Kentucky National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Two David Cureton as Cureton directs traffic on June 12, 2020, through a drive-through voting station in Lawrenceburg, Ky. The Kentucky National Guard is assisting at polling locations around Kentucky, as part of the state’s on-going response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

