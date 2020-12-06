Rafael Peralta Sailor Raises Safety Nets

EAST CHINA SEA (June 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Gabriel Lorenzo, from Santa Ana, Calif., raises safety nets on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
