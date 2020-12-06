Rafael Peralta Sailors Maintain Ship’s Integrity

EAST CHINA SEA (June 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Keith Jenkins, from Medina, Ohio, test a sound-powered telephone system for resistance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

Date Taken: 06.12.2020
Location: EAST CHINA SEA
by PO2 Jason Isaacs