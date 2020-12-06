EAST CHINA SEA (June 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Devarrie Stephens, from Lakeland, Fla., lubricates a bellmouth as part of maintaining the ship’s ability to receive fuel aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 20:53 Photo ID: 6240604 VIRIN: 200612-N-CZ893-1032 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 871.34 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Maintain Ship’s Integrity [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.