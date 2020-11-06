Spc. Robert Nill Tate, left, and Spc. Pablo Melendez, right, both field artillery firefinder operators with the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, folds a American Flag at Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 11, as part of a Flag Day demonstration. Flag day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. Flag on June 14, 1777. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 16:02 Photo ID: 6240551 VIRIN: 200611-A-AM237-104 Resolution: 2248x1499 Size: 1.56 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd Airborne Division Flag Day Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.